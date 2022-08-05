CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Friday announced the arrest of a man in connection to a July 10 murder.

According to CCSO, Vinson Robinson (33) was taken into custody Thursday night after deputies discovered drugs on him during a traffic stop.

CCSO said that after taking Robinson to the jail, a deputy found marijuana, MDMA, cocaine, cocaine base, and a small digital scale in the back seat of his cruiser.

While he was in custody, detectives learned information that linked Robinson to a July 10 murder that took place on Winchester Street.

Robinson is facing multiple drug-related charges and one charge of murder.

He is currently being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center. A bond hearing is scheduled for Saturday.