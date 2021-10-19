CCSO having ‘Paws for a Cause’ walk to raise awareness of pet abuse, domestic violence

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office’s Victim Services invites locals and their furry friends to the “Paws for a Cause” fun walk at Park Circle on October 30th.

The purpose of the fun walk is to raise awareness of the relation between pet abuse and domestic violence.

CCSO says that about one million animals are abused or killed every year in connection with domestic violence, and 71% of domestic violence victims say their abuser also targeted their pet(s).

The event is free to attend, but donations are accepted and will be donated to My Sister’s House and the Charleston Animal Society.

Paws for a Cause is scheduled for 10 a.m. through 11 a.m. at Felix C. Davis Community Center – 4800 Park Circle in North Charleston.