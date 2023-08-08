CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Tuesday evening shut down Highway 162 for several hours due to a fatal shooting in Adams Run.

The incident happened on the 7400 block of Highway 162 near Colleton County.

According to CCSO, one person was killed.

The victim was found in the passenger side of a car around 5:15 p.m.

The driver is being interviewed by investigators.

CCSO said that there is no threat to the public.

The road was shut down shortly before 6:00 p.m. and is expected to reopen sometime in the 10:00 p.m. hour.

