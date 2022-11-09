CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Wednesday arrested a man accused of shooting into multiple homes in Hollywood.

Kalif Ja’Corey Mungin (18) was charged with nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and one count of possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

The charges stem from from November 6 incidents on Jupiter Hill Road and TJ Boulevard during which Mungin is accused of shooting into multiple homes.

Witnesses saw Mungin shooting from the passenger side of a blue Honda sedan. One witness, who was familiar with Mungin, identified him based on a provided photo.

Multiple people, ranging from ages five to 70, were inside the homes at the time of the shooting but no one was struck.

CCSO is working to determine whether Mungin was also involved in a shooting on Highway 174.

Mungin is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. As of Wednesday evening, bond has not been set.