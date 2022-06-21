CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office last week honored a fellow deputy who was killed in a crash along Rivers Avenue.

Detention Deputy LeRhonda Bomar was traveling in her personal vehicle when a crash happened near Crews Chevrolet on the evening of June 14.

It happened soon after ending her shift at the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

Last week, Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano and sheriff’s office personnel gathered in front of the detention center to salute Deputy Bomar before she was laid to rest.

The sheriff’s office shared a video of that gathering and a procession in her honor, which you can see in the player above or by clicking here.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said Deputy Bomar was hired in April of this year and had previous experience at the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the crash.