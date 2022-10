HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is inviting families to Hollywood Town Hall this weekend for some outdoor activities.

From 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., kids can join deputies for games like dodgeball and Connect Four.

The event is part of National Faith and Blue Weekend, which CCSO said “is part of a national movement to spur positive partnerships between law enforcement, residents, businesses, and community groups.”