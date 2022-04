CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Saturday will host a picnic for those who have lost friends and loved ones to homicides or traffic fatalities.

The event will take place at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Guests can enjoy food, drinks, activities, and connecting with others who understand their struggles.