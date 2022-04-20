CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is teaming up with other public safety agencies for an event in Lincolnville April 30.

From 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., residents can drop by Lincolnville Town Hall to meet representatives from multiple public safety departments, government agencies, and community organizations, as well as enjoy live music, food trucks, and activities.

Participating agencies include, but are not limited to, CCSO, Charleston County Government, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Lincolnville Fire Department, and Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy.

The goal of the event is to improve community relations and inform residents about what each agency does to protect the public, while showing residents what they can do to help keep their community safe.