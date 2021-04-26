CCSO identifies deputy injured during standoff with suspect in McClellanville

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has identified one of its deputies injured during a standoff with a suspect in McClellanville.

Deputies on Saturday were attempting to serve a warrant on an individual who failed to register as a sex offender, when the man became uncooperative and armed himself with a gun.

He initially fired his weapon but did not strike anyone. Deputies secured themselves and called in additional resources.

During the standoff, authorities say the suspect fired his weapon multiple times, and a deputy was struck.

Master Deputy Micah Cox suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his arm and was treated by EMS at the scene.

Capt. Roger Antonio with CCSO said Master Deputy Cox started working for the sheriff’s office as a detention deputy in January 2020, and later became deputy sheriff in February 2015.

He remains on administrative leave with pay, which is protocol for shootings that involve law enforcement.

The suspect was also struck by gunfire – it’s not known if the shots were self-inflicted or by law enforcement. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.