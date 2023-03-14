CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston County.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:30 a.m. a detention deputy checked in on the inmate in the medical unit and declared an emergency.

“Medical staff began CPR. After their arrival, fire and EMS crews took over life-saving efforts, but the resident was pronounced dead at the Detention Center.”

Officials did not elaborate on the inmate’s cause and manner of death.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been requested to investigate per protocol.

The name of the deceased victim will be released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office when appropriate.