CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Wednesday announced that an inmate was seriously injured after jumping from a balcony at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

According to CCSO, the incident happened around 12:45 p.m.

The woman jumped from a balcony on the second level of a housing unit and landed on the first floor.

Detention deputies and medical staff responded until EMS arrived and took the woman to MUSC.

CCSO said that the injuries are life threatening.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has been called in to investigate.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.