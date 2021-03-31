CCSO: Inmates being vaccinated at Al Cannon Detention Center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Wednesday announced that vaccinations began this week for inmates at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

CCSO is working with Wellpath, the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to vaccinate the inmate population.

This week, the facility was allocated 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine. So far, 166 residents have been received their first dose.

Vaccination is voluntary.

While the detention center is expecting an additional allocation of vaccines to be given as second doses, inmates have received instruction on how to obtain a second dose from another provider, should they be released before receiving one.

Sheriff Kristin Graziano said that CCSO recognizes “the importance of providing vaccinations to [the] detention center’s residents, many of whom may not normally have access to this opportunity.”