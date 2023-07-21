CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Authorities are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound following a single-vehicle car crash in West Ashley.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), deputies responded to a crash along Hughes Road shortly before 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Deputies said a sedan ran off the road and hit a mailbox. The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken to the hospital with injuries.

A medical examination later revealed that the man had suffered a ‘serious’ gunshot wound, according to CCSO.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700.