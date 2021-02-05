CCSO investigating after person found dead in taxi

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a suspicious death after a person was found dead in a taxi Friday afternoon.

According to CCSO, the subject was found in a taxi parked on Jackwood Court around 1:30 p.m.

The taxi was towed from the scene around 4:00 p.m.

CCSO and the Charleston County Coroner’s Office are on scene.

News 2 is en route to the scene and working to learn more.

Editor’s note: this story is breaking and will be updated.

