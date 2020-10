CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shoe, which contained a foot, washed up near Ft. Sumter.

The department’s Marine Patrol responded after they say the shoe washed up with what they say appears to be a foot inside of it.

Detectives, crime scene unit, and the coroner are responding, according to Lt. Brokaw with CCSO.

No other details were provided. Count on us for updates.