CCSO investigating after vehicle damaged by gunfire on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating after a vehicle was damaged by gunfire early Tuesday morning.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to the area of Grimball Road near Scott Hill Road around 12:30 a.m., after an unknown person in a vehicle shot at another vehicle.

The occupant of the victim vehicle was not injured, but the vehicle was damaged.

The shooter fled and CCSO does not yet have a suspect or vehicle description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at (843) 202-1700.