LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Friday reported an armed robbery at the Kwik Mart convenience store at 10097 Ladson Road.

According to CCSO, an unknown male entered the store just after 9:00 p.m.

He threatened the clerk with a handgun and got away with an undetermined amount of money.

Details are limited as the investigation is ongoing.