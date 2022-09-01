CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a Thursday-morning armed robbery at a Ladson convenience store.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to the 7-Eleven on Highway 78 at around 1:00 a.m.

The clerk told deputies that a man walked into the store, pulled out a gun, demanded cash, then fled when he got the money.

CCSO investigators searched the area with K9s but were unable to find the robber. Deputies believe he got into a car soon after walking out of the store.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, green and blue shorts with gray sweatpants underneath, and a black bandanna on his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call CCSO at (843) 743-7200.