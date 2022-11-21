CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a Sunday morning armed robbery of a Ladson gas station.

According to CCSO, deputies arrived to Sonny’s on Highway 78 around 9:00 a.m. Sunday. An employee told deputies that a Black man wearing dark clothing, armed with a handgun walked into the store and demanded money.

The employee gave the suspect money, and he left. No injuries were reported.

Deputies and K-9s searched the area, but they did not find the suspect.

CCSO is working to get a more detailed description of and identify the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call CCSO at (843) 202-1700.