CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies say one person died following a crash Friday morning in Hollywood.

The deadly crash happened before 8:30 a.m. along Highway 162 near McCombs road, CCSO said

“An initial investigation by CCSO’s Traffic Services Unit indicates an eastbound Ford pickup hit the rear of an eastbound Pontiac hatchback,” deputies said.

That driver was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Deputies said the Pontiac driver was not hurt in the accident.

The crash prompted SC-162 to be shut down for about two hours.

The name of the deceased is due to be released by the Charleston County Coroner.