CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) released new details after a driver was killed in a crash with an Amtrak train Wednesday along SC-165 in Ravenel.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 165 near Martin Street when the driver of a Buick SUV was found ejected from the vehicle, according to CCSO.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. There were no other occupants in the vehicle and no one aboard the train was injured.

An investigation revealed that the SUV drove onto the railroad crossing while the crossing arms were active when it was hit on the driver’s side by the train.

“The train stopped on the tracks for an extended period of time as authorities responded, but no serious damage was reported to the train,” CCSO said.

The crash prompted a portion of Highway 165 to be closed and later reopened after midnight.

The identity of the victim is due to be released by the Charleston County Coroner.