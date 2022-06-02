CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Thursday responded to reports of a drive-by shooting in West Ashley.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to the 700 block of Cartwright Drive around 9:15 p.m.

Multiple shots were fired at a home and vehicles were damaged by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

Witnesses were unable to provide a description of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at (843) 743-7200.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.