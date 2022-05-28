CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a possible drive-by shooting in West Ashley late Friday night.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to Cartwright Drive in the Ponderosa community just after 10:00 p.m.

Witness told deputies that a male victim was standing outside a home when someone in a vehicle fired multiple gunshots before fleeing.

The victim suffered a minor gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina by EMS.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information should call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office by contacting dispatch at 843-743-7200.