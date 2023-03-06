CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating Monday after a person was fatally electrocuted.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to the 900 block of Yorktown Drive around 5:00 p.m. after receiving “a report of a possible electrical shock to a worker on a lift apparatus.”

When first responders arrived, the worker was unresponsive. EMS crews said that the victim died on the scene.

A spokesperson for Dominion Energy, told News 2 that a contractor for a private tree trimming company made contact with overhead energized lines. The spokesperson emphasized that the company was not affiliated with Dominion Energy, and that Dominion “urges property owners and contractors to contact [them] in advance of beginning any work near overhead lines to ensure a safe work zone.” Dominion Energy extended condolences to the victim’s family.

CCSO said that no foul play is suspected.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.