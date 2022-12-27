CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating Tuesday after a fatal single-car crash in West Ashley.

According to CCSO, the incident happened around 6:00 a.m. on Etiwan Avenue near Melrose Drive.

Deputies believe the driver was traveling north on Etiwan Avenue when he veered off the road and hit a ditch.

The wreck was not discovered until around 9:15 a.m., when a passerby called to alert CCSO.

The driver was the only person in the car at the time.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and may be updated.