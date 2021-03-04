CCSO investigating home struck by gunfire in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a Thursday afternoon incident in which a mobile home in Sweetgrass Estates was damaged by gunfire.
According to Captain Roger Antonio, the call came in just before 4:00 p.m. No one was injured in the shooting.
CCSO says that no one has been arrested at this time.
Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.