LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating an October 9 shooting on Berrywood Drive.

According to CCSO, a man was found unresponsive in the roadway suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

A handgun was found nearby.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but has since died from his injuries.

CCSO is investigating the incident as a homicide.