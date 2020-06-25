CCSO investigating homicide in Lincolnville

LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a Wednesday night shooting in Lincolnville that left one man dead.

According to CCSO, the event took place at a residence on the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. Deputies say that “a male victim with apparent gunshot wounds was transported to a hospital,” where he later died from his injuries. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

CCSO is actively investigating.

