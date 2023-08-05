UPDATE 2:35 p.m.: Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says the bomb squad determined that the object was not ordnance nor explosive.

Crews have removed the object from the beach.

—

MORRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Agencies are investigating a possible ordnance found by a citizen Saturday on Morris Island.

According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, several crews were dispatched after a citizen located a possible ordnance on Morris Island around 10:30 a.m.

CCSO’s Marine Patrol responded to the scene shortly after noon for additional support.

CCSO says these calls are frequent in the area.

A coordinated agency bomb squad is on the scene to evaluate any threat to the community.

Once cleared, the ordnance will be transferred to local military operations.

DEVELOPING…