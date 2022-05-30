MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened at a McClellanville gas station Sunday night.

Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies around 9:45 p.m. Sunday responded to a Circle K on Highway 17 after reports of gunfire in the area.

Witnesses’ accounts say that people were shooting at each other in the parking lot, said Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp.

Knapp also said one man showed up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

One man was located at the scene and questioned by deputies.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances of the shooting and if more people were involved.

No arrests have been made at this time.