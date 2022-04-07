CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a Thursday evening shooting in Adams Run.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to Highway 174 near Waring Lane around 5:40 p.m. after a man was shot in the leg.

CCSO said that the victim was standing in a yard when a car drove by and someone shot him.

The victim was taken to MUSC for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

CCSO has that area of Highway 174 closed as of 7:20 p.m. as deputies work to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call CCSO at 843-743-7200.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.