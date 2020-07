CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a Tuesday night shooting in Awendaw.

According to CCSO, a residence and vehicle on Gadsdenville Road were damaged by gunfire. No injuries were reported, and the suspect fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at (843) 202-1700.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.