HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a shooting that damaged a residence in Hollywood on Sunday night.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to the 6200 block of Ballpark Road just before 7:30 p.m.

No one reported injuries, however, “a residence was damaged by the gunfire.”

No further information has been released at this time.

CCSO is asking anyone with information to contact them at (843) 202-1700 or CrimeStoppers at (843) 554-1111.