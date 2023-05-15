MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a Monday evening shooting in McClellanville.

According to CCSO, the incident happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Highway 17 near Lofton Road.

CCSO said that the victim was traveling in a vehicle on Highway 17 when s/he was shot. The victim was taken to MUSC with a “serious but non-life-threatening injury.”

Highway 17 in the area is closed as of 5:20 p.m. The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire Department is assisting with traffic.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.