CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a Wednesday night shooting on James Island.

According to CCSO, deputies were called to the area of Jeffrey Road and Lemontree Lane around 8:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire. A short time later, “a victim with multiple gunshot wounds arrived at MUSC by personal vehicle.”

CCSO said that information about the shooting is limited and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at (843) 743-7200.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.