CCSO investigating shooting on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a Thursday night shooting on James Island.

According to CCSO, the shooting took place on the 1900 block of Grimball Road just before 7:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported, although a vehicle was damaged by gunfire.

We are following this developing story.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.