CCSO investigating shooting on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a Thursday night shooting on James Island.

According to CCSO, the shooting took place on the 1900 block of Grimball Road just before 7:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported, although a vehicle was damaged by gunfire.

