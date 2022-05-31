MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a shootout that took place Sunday night at a McClellanville gas station.

According to CCSO, the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the Circle K at 10105 Highway 17 North. Deputies were called to what was described as an active shooting, with over 50 shell casings collected from the scene.

An employee of the store told deputies that people involved in the shooting were at a home on Tibwin Road. Deputies went to the home and approached a garage/shed that had a “strong odor of marijuana” emanating from the building.

One man — identified as Richard Elijah Gerald (21) — exited the shed. Inside, deputies found William Torrel Mazyck (29) hiding behind a door. Affidavits state that he was “covered in blood and was profusely bleeding from a freshly sustained injury to his right arm.”

The shed contained five firearms in plain view and deputies also found 35.2 grams of marijuana in a glass jar and a digital scale, as well as “four marijuana plans and ammunition elsewhere on the property.”

Both men were arrested.

Gerald is being charged with possession of intent to distribute marijuana.

Mazyck is being charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime.

CCSO noted that while the two men were arrested based on information gathered while investigating the shootout, no arrests have been made directly connected to the shootout, and the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at (843) 743-7200.