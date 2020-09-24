CCSO investigating suspicious death in Lincolnville

LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the drivers of two vehicles suspected to be involved in a suspicious death.

According to CCSO,

“On September 9, 2020 at approximately 3:15 p.m., the Jeep Wrangler [pictured] was observed driving in Lincolnville behind the pictured Chevrolet sport utility vehicle. Several minutes later, the Chevrolet departed the area, leaving from the direction of where the Jeep was later located. The Jeep was occupied by a deceased male.”

CCSO says that the Chevrolet appears to be silver or mocha in color. They are seeking information on the owner/driver of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Barry Goldstein at (843) 670-1183 or bgoldstein@charlestoncounty.org