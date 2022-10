LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) are investigating after a Thursday afternoon fire in Ladson.

According to CCSO, the fire happened just after 4:00 p.m. at a mobile home in Sweetgrass Estates.

C&B Volunteer Fire Department extinguished the fire, but the home was heavily damaged. No injuries were reported.

CCSO said that the fire was suspicious but so far, no arrests have been made.

