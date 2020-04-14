CCSO investigating the death of woman, child at home on Leeds Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating after a woman and child were found dead inside a home in North Charleston.

Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the department was notified around 10:20 a.m. by fire and EMS crews of unresponsive individuals inside a home in the 2600 block of Leeds Avenue.

First responders made entry when deputies arrived and located a deceased female and a juvenile inside.





Capt. Antonio said their injuries appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Officials say they do not yet know the relationship between the female and the juvenile. That child appeared to be under the age of 10.

Investigators have been canvassing the area and speaking with neighbors. They are also interviewing associates of the deceased.

Deputies said it is too early to know about any possible suspects.

An investigation is on-going. Count on us for updates as they become available.