CCSO investigating theft of rare coins from antique shop

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a theft from Farm House Antiques on the 4900 block of Savannah Highway, in which a suspect stole a collection of rare coins.

According to CCSO, on September 22 around 4:30 p.m., a man came in and acted as if he was “interested in a coin transaction.” A woman working at the time said that the man “distracted her and took a coin book consisting of 250 collectible coins valued at approximately $5,000.”





The man was described as white with shoulder link black hair, wearing a face mask. He drove a white sedan.

The coin collection includes half dollars, quarters, dimes, trimes, and two0cent pieces. CCSO says that “each coin is encased in a Mylar slip bearing a vendor ID of ’05 AC’ in the top left corner of each slip.”