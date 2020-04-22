CCSO investigating trailer stolen from restaurant

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) are working to locate a trailer reported stolen from Easterby’s Family Grille between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The reporting party said that the trailer was there when he left the restaurant, located at 2388 Ashley River Road, at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday. When he returned around 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, the trailer was gone.

The value of the trailer is around $2,500, and the value of the contents inside is around $2,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at (843) 202-1700 or CrimeStoppers at (843) 554-1111.