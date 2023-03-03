AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Charleston County are investigating the thefts of two trailers in the Awendaw area.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said the enclosed trailers were taken from a storage facility off Fresh Catch Lane last month.

“The first trailer is a white 2012 Wells Cargo 7-by-16-foot Fast Track stolen between Feb. 19 and Feb. 21. The second is a white 2012 Haulmark 8.5-by-20-foot dual axle,” deputies said.

The sheriff’s office is looking for a pick-up truck that is suspected of both thefts and captured on surveillance video.

“The crew cab Dodge Ram 1500 between 2017 and 2019 model years is burgundy with black fender flares and after-market wheels and tires,” said CCSO.

Anyone with information about the suspected truck or thefts should contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office by calling 843-743-7200.