ADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCBD) – Two shootings in the Adams Runs area that are believed to be related are under investigation by Charleston County deputies.

According to a report provided by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), deputies responded to a location on Jupiter Hill Road, just before 1:30 p.m Sunday, after a report of a person shooting from a car and then driving away. Two occupied homes (one on Jupiter Hill Road and another on TJ Boulevard) were both struck by gunfire but no occupants were injured.

During an investigation of the initial shooting, authorities responded to another incident around 2:30 p.m. where a victim riding a car along SC-174 and SC-164 reportedly heard gunshots and was hit in the leg by a bullet.

“The victim told detectives that he had been at the location of the initial gunfire on Jupiter Hill Road before getting a ride with a friend, whose car was shot at,” CCSO spokesperson Andrew Knapp said. “The man was taken to MUSC for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.”

At this time, there is no word if the same suspect(s) were involved in both incidents. No arrests were made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at (843) 202-1700.