AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in Awendaw Wednesday evening.

According to CCSO, deputies responded to Theodore Brunson Road near Highway 17 around 6:55 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Officials said a caller reported that someone walked up to the home and fired through the front door, hitting a woman inside.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

This story is developing.