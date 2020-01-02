CCSO issues BOLO for missing juvenile

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking the public to be on the lookout for Yateal Ravon Murray, 16.

According to CCSO, Murray was last seen in Charleston around 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

He is described as being 5’08 in height and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a grey hooded jacket, khaki pants, black Nike shoes, and carrying a bookbag when he was last seen, according to CCSO.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at 843-202-1700, or Consolidated Dispatch at at 843-743-7200 for afterhours calls.

