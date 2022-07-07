CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Thursday responded to James Island in reference to a possible explosive.

According to CCSO, units were called around 6:00 p.m. after a resident found what appeared to be a stick of dynamite while cleaning a home on the 700 block of Leafwood Road.

The resident removed the item and left it outside.

CCSO has blocked off the area and evacuated nearby homes.

Leafwood Road and Fort Johnson Road between Tallwood Road and Mikell Drive were closed as of 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.