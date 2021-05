CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is celebrating K-9 officer Niko, who recently retired after nearly nine years on the job.

Niko joined CCSO in 2012. Since then, he has completed over 200 missions, including:

19 criminal apprehensions

13 firearm recoveries

Seized thousands of dollars worth of narcotics

Niko will spend his retirement with his handler, Master Deputy Ryan Miller.