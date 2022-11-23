CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is looking to identify a person in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in the Ladson area Sunday.

According to CCSO, the suspect walked into Sonny’s gas station on Highway 78 around 9:00 a.m., pointed a handgun at the clerk, and demanded money. He reportedly left with cash and no injuries were reported.

Deputies said they have not made an arrest, but the suspect was captured on surveillance footage:

Authorities also released a photo that is believed to show the same person at a different location:

Anyone with information on the person’s identity is asked to call CCSO’s Investigations Divisions at 843-529-6207 or the main non-emergency number at 843-202-1700.