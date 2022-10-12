CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Wednesday arrested a man roughly 24 hours after first being called to his Ravenel home for a domestic disturbance.

According to CCSO, SWAT team members entered the home of Michael Shawn Sweeney (52) “in a tactical operation” around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday and took him into custody “without significant incident.”

Deputies were first called to the residence off of Farm House Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a domestic disturbance involving a weapon.

Two family members were able to escape the home, but Sweeney remained inside and law enforcement remained on scene for nearly 24 hours negotiating with him.

During the standoff, Sweeney exited then re-entered the home multiple times, and “on at least one occasion, he presented a shotgun in front of the deputies on scene,” according to CCSO.

He was booked on charges of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, first-degree assault and battery, and four counts of pointing and presenting a firearm.

According to jail records, Sweeney was out on bond for a June domestic violence charge.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.